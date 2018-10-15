PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) – A massive data breach has made millions of users’ personal information vulnerable, including birth dates, hometowns and even some partial credit card numbers.

The social media giant downgraded the impact from 50 million users to 30 million as the incident is still under investigation by the FBI.

Were you one of them? Here’s how can check.

Go to the menu, by using the ‘hamburger’ button in the bottom right corner of the app. Scroll to ‘Help & Support’ Click ‘Help Center’ Search ‘Security Incident’ Click on ‘An important update about Facebook’s recent security incident’. Scroll to the bottom to see a light blue box that tells you if your account was impacted

You can click here for immediate access to that page. The company has not yet said exactly what caused that hack, but said they have resolved the issue.

