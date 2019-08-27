It's that time of year! Kids are heading back to school and for many, a new journey is just beginning. College.

For many, it's also the first time real-world "adulting" problems become something to face. So here are some tips for college freshmen.

TIP #1: PICK YOUR HEAD UP FROM YOUR PHONE

It may seem like silly advice, but it's absolutely necessary. There's no need to go through the stresses of school alone when nearly everyone around you is going through the same thing. Pick your eyes up! Say hey to people. Making new friends sounds like a childish game, but when you're an adult, it takes on a new meaning -- networking.

TIP #2: DON’T SPEND A FORTUNE ON BOOKS

I'm not knocking books. I love books. But the cost of textbooks is honestly insane. Anything you can do to cut that expense down is helpful. So here are some options: borrow, rent, or don't bother. Getting to the first day of class can give you a good idea of whether or not you'll need the book at all. Sometimes, you really won't.

- If you're planning on spending a bunch of time in the library, check if your school library has that textbook. If they do, you can just take it when you need it.

- Find a study buddy that has the book. Studying with people can be more effective anyway, so if your study buddy has it, then you're covered.

- Rent. ISBN stands for International Standard Book Number. Your book list from your class should include this. Use it to look up your book on websites like Chegg to rent your book for a significantly lower price than buying.

- If your professor wrote the book, and it's necessary for the class, you're probably stuck having to buy it.

TIP #3: LEARN WHO YOUR PROFESSORS ARE

The thing about college is, you have options. You're paying for your education, so take charge of it. Some professors will brag about how "no one gets an A in their class". If that's the case, you may want to find a new professor for that subject. There are so many incredible staffers on college campuses that want to help you learn and succeed. It can be up to you to find them. Check them out at RateMyProfessors.com.

TIP #4: IT’S OKAY TO ASK FOR HELP

Back to one of my original points, you're not alone. Everyone around you is going through some version of what you are. So many friends, and don't be afraid to use your resources. If you're struggling with classes, talk to your advisor. If it's personal, visit the health clinic. They'll have or find someone for you to talk to. Taking care of yourself, and knowing when to ask for help is all part of "adulting".

And as always, call mom and dad. Whether something is wrong or not, just do it. Trust me.

Good luck!