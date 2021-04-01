Holiday tree and trash collection begins in some Maine cities

In Bangor, residents may place their trees curbside for pickup until Friday.

BANGOR, Maine — Some cities across Maine are making it easier to help residents clean out remaining holiday clutter.

The cities of Bangor and Portland are both providing curbside tree pickup in January.

In Bangor, curbside collection will begin Monday, Jan. 4 and run through Friday, Jan. 15.

Bangor residents will also have access to a new drop off location for holiday trash. The Bangor Public Works facility at 530 Maine Avenue will accept excess wrapping paper, bows, boxes, and live holiday trees during daylight hours.

"Needles are falling off at this point, so it can make a mess in their vehicles," Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We are happy to provide that service year after year. We’re asking that people don’t bring their regular household trash here to the drop off."

Wreaths will not be collected at either the Public Works compound or curbside. Discarded wreaths are to be placed curbside with residential trash on the scheduled collection day.

The City of Portland will be collecting trees left for curbside collection on normal trash days in January. Trees collected curbside will be taken to ecomaine.

Trees in Portland can be dropped off at the following location during the month of January:

Cutter Street Parking Lot - Eastern Prom (upper lot on right, not sliding hill lot)

Payson Park - Salt Shed Area by the little league area.

Trees dropped off at any of these locations will be taken to Riverside Recycling and chipped up.