SACO, Maine — Ready or not, they are turning up the heat!

The heat and humidity could near records across Maine this weekend—especially on Saturday.

Some parts of the state could reach 100 degrees!

Just for fun, that is right around the average temperature of a hot tub and a 40 watt lightbulb. Doesn’t sound all the bad. Right?

“It’s not uncommon, but we actually haven’t really felt it too much this particular summer. Bangor has only hit 90 a few times and Portland just once,” NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said.

The last time the temperature hit 100 in Maine was in 2011.

When it is that high, it can be dangerous.

For example, at least 19 children have died in hot car deaths already this year in the U.S., – over half of them were forgotten by their parents in the car.

Here are some tips from the American Red Cross to make sure you stay safe: