FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Fair celebrated a big victory Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a grand opening celebration for its newest facility to replace the barns damaged in last year's fire.

The fire that tore through the fairground destroyed two barns and damaged several other buildings in July 2018.

"It was heart-wrenching," Bob Potter said. "We got down here that afternoon and I couldn't believe it."

Potter and his family have attended the fair for nearly 40 years. He said being able to keep the tradition alive in the new facility is so important to future generations.

The new 'Mountain View Pavillion' cost $2 million, according to fair officials.

PHOTOS: Fryeburg Fairgrounds fire
At nearly 29,000 square feet, the facility has a show ring, as well as space for 400 sheep and 80 cows.

It is now the largest building on the fairgrounds with new technology aimed at enhancing the educational experiences for fairgoers.

The new space is an exciting addition for Maine youth showing livestock at the this year's fair.

Dawson Ramsdell said it would make sure he can continue doing what he and his family love to do every year.

"I love the cattle and I love working with friends and family I love all the people," Ramsdell said.

The iconic event known as the 'Blue Ribbon Classic' has been around since 1851. 

Organizers hope this investment shows their continued dedication to Maine's agricultural industry.

"Agriculture in the state of Maine has got to continue and this is how," Potter said. "We're going on."

The Fryeburg Fair continues through Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $12 per person. Children 12 and under are FREE. 

