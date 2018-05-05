PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- When you think about all the times she bends over backward to take care of the family, it's no wonder that "mom" turned upside down spells wow.

That's just one of the many superlatives we heard from the NEWS CENTER Maine team as they completed their Mother's Day assignment to open up about the special bond each of them shares with their own mothers.

Some of the stories were heartfelt, and others were silly. But without exception, all of them were told through unabashed smiles. Even veteran reporters who are used to containing their emotions can't hide their happiness to be talking about their moms.

We want to extend that happiness to our viewers. Please post a video to our Facebook page recounting a favorite memory of you mom. Every submission we get has a chance of airing on the MORNING REPORT in the week leading up to Mother's Day.

