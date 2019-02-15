BANGOR, Maine — I recently made my way to Bangor, because my awesome photographer suggested we try and do something with The Coffee Pot! This was a great suggestion!

If you live in the Bangor area, this is probably a no-brainer. The food is out-of-this-world. The business is well-known for their signature Coffee Pot sandwich, which has been around for decades. The filling of the sandwich has green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and seasonings. You also have toppings such as salami, ham, turkey, roast beef, tuna or your choice of egg salad. Cheese and pickles are included, too!

As I was setting up this shoot, I was warned that I may smell like onions, once I leave. I laughed and thought it wouldn't happen. The moment I walked in, the smell just hits you.

General Manager Cheryl Whittaker says it's pretty strong. "It's the ambiance when you come in that front door. The customers will come through and that's the first thing. They'll come in and go, 'Ahhhhh. I love that smell!'"

After we were done with the story, I had to shower about two or three times. It was worth it.

Go check them out! They're located at 652 Broadway, in Bangor.