PORTLAND, Maine — The first in a series of public hearings will give customers the chance to speak out on issues plaguing Central Maine Power Tuesday.

Dozens are expected to turn out to voice concerns to a panel at the University of Southern Main in Portland.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s billing issue by the Maine Public Utility Commission.

Many claim the company failed to address thousands of concerned customers who said they saw massive increases in their power bills after the roll out of a new billing system.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against CMP for over its billing practices.

Just weeks ago, Central Maine Power handed over copies of metering and billing information, including more than 1,000 filed complaints, requested by Maine's Public Advocate for additional testing.

The PUC is considering a proposed 10-percent rate increase.

Protests are also planned at all the hearings by the group opposed to the composed CMP transmission line project.

Activists said in a statement there is ‘no reason CMP should benefit from a rate increase before making it right with their customers basic needs.’

Here's the schedule of hearings:

PORTLAND: Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. - University of Southern Maine Hannaford Hall

FARMINGTON: Thursday, July 18 at 6 p.m. - UMaine Farmington North Dining Hall

HALLOWELL: Monday, July 22 at 6 p.m. - Maine PUC

You can find more information at maine.gov/mpuc.