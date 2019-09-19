MAINE, USA — September 19th marks the date hundreds of new laws will go into effect in Maine. While the state's new hands free driving law has many Mainers wondering how they'll safely use GPS and listen to music in the car, it's not the only new law taking effect today that you should be aware of.

One law that's taking effect bans the practice of conversion therapy for minors.

RELATED: Conversion therapy ban celebrated during Pride month

RELATED: Maine becomes the 17th state to ban conversion therapy

It is now illegal for counselors, therapists and other licensed to make an effort to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity,

Also in effect Sept. 19, a vaping ban in Maine schools. Vaping products like nicotine vape pens as well as one's containing THC are now outlawed from school grounds.

RELATED: Fighting back against the vaping epidemic

RELATED: Maine school vaping ban goes into effect as students return

Another new state law aims to help victims of sexual assault. The statute of limitations for reporting and prosecuting sex crimes like sexual assault up to 20 years after the incident. The state law previously had a statute of limitations of eight years, which was one of the shortest in the nation.

More laws impacting drivers are also taking effect. There are new requirements for child safety seats.

RELATED: Top rated cars for easiest, safest car seat installation

RELATED: Navigating Maine's new car seat laws from an expert

The new law states that children under two years old must be sitting in a rear-facing child safety seat. It also states that children under 55 pounds must sit in a safety seat with a five-point harness.

You can learn more on all of the new laws in Maine this year on the state legislature's website.