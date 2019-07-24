PORTLAND, Maine — The severe thunderstorm that hit Cape Cod with a tornado and damaging wind gusts on Tuesday is a good reminder that tornadoes happen in New England.

In fact, Maine averages two per year; of the six New England states, that's the second most, behind Massachusetts, in large part due to our geographical size.

So far, the National Weather Service in Boston has confirmed at least one tornado of EF-1 maximum strength, winds up to 110 mph.

There are several other areas of straight-line wind damage.

The last tornado in Maine was in August of 2017, in the northern part of the state.

Earlier that summer, several tornadoes hit on July 1, the most recorded in a single day in Maine.