BANGOR, Maine — After every major emergency, schools review emergency protocol and make appropriate adjustments when warranted.

In Bangor, following the school threat on Wednesday, March 27, administrators say they'll be adjusting communication measures, specifically those with students' parents.

Superintendent of schools Betsy Webb says giving parents real-time information is not only not possible, but it would be irresponsible.

"It could jeopardize the safety of our students and staff if we started acting on rumors or information that isn't complete and verified," says Webb.

Webb says administrators are learning from the hoax and adjusting communication measures accordingly.

"I appreciated the mom who said to me, even if you tell us that everybody is safe and we're still working on it, that's reassuring. That's great advice," says Webb.

Webb also says increasing the clarity of communication will be a priority, including explaining to parents what type of lockdown the students are under (i.e. soft lockdown vs. hard lockdown).