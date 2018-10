NEWS CENTER Maine -- This week's question: ..."How do you get your boyfriend/spouse to make plans for anything? Anytime we do anything, it is I that make plans. He always says, you make them and I will be there."

If you'd like to ask Jack a question, email it to AskJack@NEWSCENTERMaine.com If you'd like to remain anonymous, let us know. Otherwise, we'll just use your first name.

Related ►Ask Jack: Talking to teens about sex and drugs

© NEWS CENTER Maine