NEWS CENTER Maine -- If you could ask a marriage and family therapist a question, what would it be?

You can now directly ask licensed marriage and family therapist Jack Burke... and your question might be answered on The Morning Report in our new weekly segment, "Ask Jack," starting in September.

Just send your question to: askjack@newscentermaine.com.

If Jack answers your questions on-air we'll only use your first name unless you tell us otherwise.

And don't forget you can catch Jack Burke discussing a new topic every Thursday on Facebook Live at 7:30am for Therapy Thursday. You can also find Therapy Thursday posted on our website.

© NEWS CENTER Maine