BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Most people cannot get enough of their social media feeds and it has prompted Facebook and Instagram to do something: help.

The social media giant is rolling out a feature in the coming weeks that will allow you to see how much time you’re spending online.

“I'm on it more than I'd like to be,” Rachel Henderson said. "Maybe like every hour."

Studies have linked social media use to cyberbullying, depression and most recently ADHD in kids.

49-percent of people admitted to constantly checking their smartphone, according to a study by Motorola. 35 percent said they believe they would be happier if they spend less time on their phone.

"I’m on it like one hundred times a day,” Tanner Caron said.

Facebook and Instagram are hoping the new feature will allow users to be more aware of their use. It would enable them to set a limit of how much time they want to spend on the app.

When that limit is reached, the user will receive a notification.

"That's kind of an interesting tactic,” Caron said.

“It’s really about how you’re using social media,” Nancy Roberts with the New England School of Communications said.

Experts say while it is unlikely the feature will actually curb use, it at least shows the company is acknowledging the problem.

Facebook has come under fire recently for its role in Russian interference in the 2016 election and combating fake accounts.

The company’s stock has tumbled delivering a more than $120 billion blow.

“This is another step that should help them if they’re able to convince people that they really care about our well-being and that it’s not about how much time we’re spending on their app,” Roberts said.

Select users will start to see the feature on their apps until the full rollout is expected in the next few weeks.

