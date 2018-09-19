(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

1. TEEN TO PLEAD GUILTY TO MURDERING PARENTS

Andrea Balcer, formerly known as Andrew, is expected to change her plea to guilty Wednesday on charges she murdered her parents and killed a family pet on Halloween in 2016. Balcer says her parents were not supportive of her sexual transition and alleges she was sexually abused.

►Accused Winthrop teen claims sexual and physical abuse led to parents' Halloween slayings

Screenshot taken from AP video

2. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILED IN MA GAS EXPLOSIONS

The Columbia Gas Company is facing a class action lawsuit for negligence filed on behalf of the residents forced out of their homes after multiple natural gas explosions in three Massachusetts communities last week. People were able to return home on Sunday, but many are still without gas or hot water.

►At 29 weeks pregnant, Wells native waiting to go home after gas explosions

3. BANGOR SCHOOLS PUSH STRICTER FIELD TRIP RULES

The Bangor School Department is planning to make its standard guidelines for field trips stricter by the end of September. This follows concerns raised after a Lewiston middle school student drowned on a field trip in June.

►Water activities canceled in wake of field trip drowning

Market Basket

NEWS CENTER

4. MARKET BASKET COMING TO GREATER PORTLAND AREA

The first phase for a new development that would include a Market Basket store at Rock Row on the Portland-Westbrook line was approved Tuesday. The project site is located at the former Pike Industries Quarry near Main Street and Larrabee Road. The development is planned to eventually include a bank, other retail spaces, up to 750 apartments, and a movie theater.

Sesame Street Muppets Ernie and Bert pose for photographs during a press conference on the 40th anniversary of the Sesame Street in Hamburg, Germany, 07 January 2013. Photo: Revierfoto | (Photo by Revierfoto/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance

5. "SESAME STREET" DENIES BERT AND ERNIE ARE GAY

"Sesame Street" denies that its beloved characters, Bert and Ernie, are gay, and says they are best friends who were created to show how two people could be friends despite differences. This is in response to an article released Sunday by "Queerty" that quoted show writer Mark Saltzman as saying he wrote Bert and Ernie as if they were a loving couple, loosely based on how he and his own partner interacted.

►'Sesame Street' denies writer's claim that Bert and Ernie are gay: They are 'best friends'

© NEWS CENTER Maine