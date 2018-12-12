(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL JETPORT SETS RECORD

The Portland International Jetport served a record 2 million passengers flying in and out in 2018. The Jetport's assistant director says part of the reason for the increase over 2017's 1.86 million passengers is an increase in flights to Florida.

2. LEPAGE SAYS HE MAY RUN FOR GOVERNOR AGAIN

Governor Paul LePage says although the transition between his administration and that of Governor-Elect Janet Mills is going well, he promises to keep an eye on the future Mills administration. LePage says if he doesn't like what he sees, he will run for governor again in 2022.

3. PHILLIP SCOTT FOURNIER APPEALING GUILTY VERDICT

Phillip Scott Fournier, sentenced in April 2018 to 45 years in prison for murder is appealing the verdict. Fournier claims he didn't remember anything to do with the death of 16-year-old Joyce McLain in the summer of 1980. Fournier's attorney also says his trial excluded evidence, testimony from a police detective, never proved when he was at a party the night of the murder, and wrongly waived his religious privilege.

4. U.S. POST OFFICE MAY SELL ACCESS TO YOUR MAILBOX

The U.S. Post Office is considering selling access to customer mailboxes for companies like UPS or FedEx as a way of generating revenue for the ailing service. Right now, only the Postal Service can put packages or letters in mailboxes.

5. PULSE POLL: WHO SHOULD PAY FOR SCHOOL LUNCHES?

A school district in Rhode Island is sending debt collectors after parents who have fallen behind on school lunch fees. Though the district won't deny a child lunch, officials say they can't continue to operate with losses in the tens of thousands of dollars. So the question becomes, how should school lunches be paid? Should they be free for everyone, paid by parents who can afford it, or paid by all parents? Weigh in on our PULSE poll or Facebook page.