High speed internet

1. MORE BROADBAND COMING TO MAINE

A new partnership between Microsoft and RTO Wireless will expand broadband Internet service to about 125,000 Mainers over the next 7 years. The program will expand broadband to students, farmers, educators and business owners in Western Maine and Upstate New York.

2. MAINE'S REAL ESTATE MARKET STILL ROBUST

The Maine Association of Realtors says nearly 2,000 homes sold in June, an increase of 2.5% from June of 2017. The median sale price for those homes was $228,000, an 11% jump from last year.

3. TOWEL SUITS KEEP YOU DRY IN SWELTERING HEAT

A high-end towel company in Japan launched a new line of apparel designed to absorb sweat in the summer and insulate in the winter. The suit jacket weighs only 8 ounces. The suit itself costs about $340 USD.

4. CANADIAN BABY COULD BE YOUNGEST EVER TO VISIT 50 STATES

Little Harper was born in Canada in April, and now at 3-months-old has been through 19 states so far. Her mother has a year's paid maternity leave, and her father has a supportive employer letting him take unpaid leave. The family has most recently visited North and South Carolina.

5. WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES FARM AID

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces a $12 billion aid program to help farmers negatively impacted by repercussions from President Trump's tariffs and trade disputes with foreign countries. Details are expected in the next few weeks.

