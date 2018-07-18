(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

1. MOBILE VIETNAM WAR MEMORIAL COMES TO MAINE

A replica of the Vietnam War Memorial, honoring the more than 50,000 American service members who died in the war, will be set up in the Gardiner Common. The "Wall That Heals" will be open to the public for four days beginning Thursday.

2. MAINE PHOTOGRAPHER'S WORK APPEARS ON U.S. POSTAGE STAMP

Benjamin Williamson of Brunswick, a photo editor at Downeast Magazine, will have his photo "Shining Sea" featured in the U.S. Post Office's "O Beautiful" 20-stamp series. The "O Beautiful" stamp series is available now. Click here to see a preview.

3. CAPTAIN MARVEL COMES TO MAINE

"The Life of Captain Marvel" will finally give the back story of Carol Danvers, the superhero known as Captain Marvel. Writer Margaret Stohl says the five-part story takes place in Harpswell at Carol Danvers's family summer home and will feature iconic Maine landmarks.

4. CEO GIVES MAN WHO WALKED TO WORK A NEW CAR

Walter Carr, an Alabama college student, journeyed 20 miles mostly on foot overnight to show up for his first day of a new job at a moving company when his car broke down the day before. The company CEO was so inspired by Carr's sheer determination that he gifted the young man with his own car.

5. QUIT FACEBOOK TO RELIEVE STRESS

A small study by Australian researchers suggests that stressed-out Facebook users take short breaks from social media. The researchers found study participants significantly less stressed, but there was a drawback. Those who disconnected from social media reported a reduced sense of well-being, likely because they were out of the social loop.

