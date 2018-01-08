(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.
1. MAINE LOBSTER FESTIVAL OPENS WEDNESDAY
The 71st annual Lobster Festival begins at noon on Wednesday in Rockland. This year features reduced admissions on opening day, and all new events throughout the festival. The Lobster Festival runs through Sunday, August 5, 2018. Click here for the festival website.
►Politicians put on the sidewalk at Lobster Festival Parade
2. NATIONAL LOBSTER DAY SEPTEMBER 25
Senator Angus King announced on Twitter Tuesday the resolution he and Senator Susan Collins introduced to name September 25 "National Lobster Day" was passed by the senate. The day is meant to celebrate the industry that is so important to Maine's communities.
3. PATRICK DEMPSEY WARNS OF SCAMMERS USING HIS NAME
Actor Patrick Dempsey tweets a warning that people are posing as him online and asking for money. Dempsey says anyone who encounters the scam on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter should report it to the social media company. Dempsey founded the Dempsey Center which offers free services to people coping with cancer.
►Ten bikes for ten kids who will ride in the Dempsey Challenge
4. THE 99¢ RULE
Marketing researchers at Baylor University in Texas say marking items for sale with prices that end in 99, like $1.99 or $100.99, don't necessarily get you to make a purchase. What will get you to spend your money on an item priced this way are distractions like background music, interactive displays, and when you're in a rush.
►This hilarious Costco shopping list for moms is so accurate it's scary
5. BAN TINY KETCHUP PACKETS TREND
Trending on social media is a call to ban the little packets of ketchup you get with your fast food and takeout orders because the packets are not recyclable, reusable, or compostable. The Kraft-Heinz company says it plans to go green with all packaging by 2025, but isn't sure yet what to do about the packets.