A rare orange lobster is now housed at the New England Aquarium in Boston. Workers at a Westborough, Mass., supermarket found the lobster in a shipment of crustaceans from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia and donated it to the aquarium.

1. MAINE LOBSTER FESTIVAL OPENS WEDNESDAY

The 71st annual Lobster Festival begins at noon on Wednesday in Rockland. This year features reduced admissions on opening day, and all new events throughout the festival. The Lobster Festival runs through Sunday, August 5, 2018. Click here for the festival website.

Small lobsters sit in a crate waiting to be unloaded at Free Range Fish & Lobster on Commercial Street in Portland, Tuesday, September 29, 2015. (Photo by Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

2. NATIONAL LOBSTER DAY SEPTEMBER 25

Senator Angus King announced on Twitter Tuesday the resolution he and Senator Susan Collins introduced to name September 25 "National Lobster Day" was passed by the senate. The day is meant to celebrate the industry that is so important to Maine's communities.

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 04: Actor Patrick Dempsey attends Silhouette press conference on March 4, 2013 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

3. PATRICK DEMPSEY WARNS OF SCAMMERS USING HIS NAME

Actor Patrick Dempsey tweets a warning that people are posing as him online and asking for money. Dempsey says anyone who encounters the scam on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter should report it to the social media company. Dempsey founded the Dempsey Center which offers free services to people coping with cancer.

WLBZ2 takes kids Back 2 School shopping

4. THE 99¢ RULE

Marketing researchers at Baylor University in Texas say marking items for sale with prices that end in 99, like $1.99 or $100.99, don't necessarily get you to make a purchase. What will get you to spend your money on an item priced this way are distractions like background music, interactive displays, and when you're in a rush.

Heinz 57 ketchup packets

5. BAN TINY KETCHUP PACKETS TREND

Trending on social media is a call to ban the little packets of ketchup you get with your fast food and takeout orders because the packets are not recyclable, reusable, or compostable. The Kraft-Heinz company says it plans to go green with all packaging by 2025, but isn't sure yet what to do about the packets.

