School bus sign

1. GORHAM SCHOOL DISTRICT LIMITS BUS PICK-UP LOCATIONS

The Gorham School District now requires students choose two locations for drop-off and pick-up, and any changes require a week's notice. School officials say they were dealing with dozens of changes a day in some cases, and it was raising safety concerns.

2. MAINE HOME HEALTH CARE PROTEST WEDNESDAY

Opponents of the Maine Home Care Referendum are holding an event in Portland Wednesday to voice concerns over a referendum that would tax residents earning more than $138,000 a year to pay for home health care for seniors and disabled adults. Opponents say the tax will hurt the state's economy.

3. MAN KILLED BY NH POLICE WANTED IN MAINE

Officials say Douglas Heath was wanted by Maine police for a car chase in June that started in Maine. New Hampshire police spotted Heath's car on Monday and tried to pull him over. Heath was armed and killed by police in an ensuing gun battle.

A satellite image shows Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii on Aug. 21, 2018. At the time of this image, Lane had reached Category 5 strength. (Credit: NOAA)

Pittman, Travis

4. HAWAII BRACES FOR CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE

Hawaii's governor has issued an emergency proclamation as Hawaiians brace for what may be a direct hit from a dangerous category 5 hurricane later this week. Hurricane Lane, with maximum sustained winds of 160mph, is only one of two category 5 hurricanes to come within 350 miles of Hawaii, according to the National Weather Service.

Ken Ralph

5. UMAINE HIRES NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

The University of Maine in Orono hired veteran college sports administrator Ken Ralph as the school's new athletic director. Ralph, a native of New Hampshire, served as the director of athletics at Colorado College for the last 11 years.

