Office worker tries to beat the heat

Debbie Bennett

1. EXTREME HEAT LEADS TO SCHOOL CLOSINGS WEDNESDAY

A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday in Maine, leading some schools across the state to dismiss students early and cancel after-school activities. Officials say parents should check with their local school districts for specific information. Safety officials advise Mainers to drink plenty of water throughout the day and to stay in a cool place if possible.

Road flagger gesturing stop with stop sign

Bryan Hainer

2. FLAGGER SHORTAGE IN MAINE

Maine construction companies are having a hard time finding flaggers because of a labor shortage in the state. Flaggers control traffic around road work and are on their feet all day in nearly any weather. The state is experiencing record low unemployment, and workers are choosing jobs that aren't as physically demanding as a flagger.

Erin Dugan, 2018 Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess. Photo courtesy: Ariana van den Akker, Portland Press Herald.

3. NEXT SEA GODDESS FACING STRICTER CONTEST GUIDELINES

The Maine Lobster Festival Board is planning to change its vetting process when picking the festival's annual sea goddess. This year's winner, Erin Dugan, was forced to resign after social media posts surfaced showing her smoking marijuana. The board will accept public comments on the issue at its next meeting on September 25, 2018.

Governor Paul LePage will finish serving his final term in the Blaine house at the end of 2018.

Joe Phelan/Portland Press Herald

4. LEPAGE, OTHER REPUBLICANS, SEEKING TO OVERTURN LGBTQ RULING

Governor Paul LePage joins 15 other Republican leaders across the country petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court decision against a funeral home in Michigan that fired a transgender employee. The ruling was based on the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Governor LePage and others argue the Civil Rights Act was intended to prevent discrimination on the basis of sex, not gender identity.

Staff Photo by Lianne Milton, Friday, July 11, 2003: skybox; .The 20th Anniverary of the 3-day Moxie Festival in Lisbon starts Friday. (Photo by Lianne Milton/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Portland Press Herald

5. COCA-COLA TO ACQUIRE MOXIE BRAND

Moxie, the official beverage of Maine, is being bought by Coca-Cola. Coke is taking over the brand from independent bottler Coca-Cola of Northern New England. Coke promises not to change the "distinctively different" taste of Moxie or move the bottling plant from New Hampshire.

