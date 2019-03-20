PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. CLEAR AND MILD WEDNESDAY, STORM LATER THIS WEEK

2. MAINE MAN CHARGED IN ALASKA COLD CASE IN COURT

NCM

Steven Downs, linked through DNA evidence to the decades-old cold case murder of a young woman in Alaska, is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Downs maintains his innocence and is fighting extradition to Alaska.

3. AUGUSTA LITTLE LEAGUE CONCESSION STAND FIRE SUSPICIOUS

NEWS CENTER Maine

A fire that destroyed a little league concession stand off Piggery Road in Augusta is now considered suspicious. The Augusta Fire Department battalion chief says the fire appears to have started inside the stand, and that someone may have entered through a broken window.

4. MAINE MAPLE SUNDAY THIS WEEKEND

Maple syrup

Though cold weather has gotten the maple season off to a slow start, maple producers are working to make enough syrup to keep up with demand this Sunday. Maple producers will offer activities, events, and maple products across Maine on Sunday.

5. MAINE EDGES A STEP CLOSER TO "INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY"

NEWS CENTER Maine

The Maine House passed a measure Tuesday to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day. The bill now goes on to the state senate for a vote. At least 5 other states have passed similar bills to honor Native Americans.