U.S. Senator Susan Collins joins a group of 13 senators sending a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the practice of separating families who illegally enter the U.S.

1. SENATOR COLLINS CALLS CROWDFUND A BRIBE

Senator Susan Collins called a crowdfunding campaign that urged her to vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court a bribe. The "Be a Hero" campaign has raised more than a million dollars to fund a future opponent of Senator Collins if she votes "yes" on Kavanaugh. The money would be returned to donors for a "no" vote.

Governor Paul LePage will finish serving his final term in the Blaine house at the end of 2018.

2. LEPAGE WITHDRAWS NOMINATIONS

Governor Paul LePage said he will not reinstate more than a dozen people nominated to serve on state boards and commissions. Governor LePage withdrew the nominations after his nominee to the board of the Maine Turnpike was voted down, and blamed Democrats for playing politics.

ATLANTIC OCEAN - SEPTEMBER 10:NASA handout image taken by Astronaut Ricky Arnold of Hurricane Florence seen from the International Space Station on September 10, 2018. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

3. CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE FLORENCE NEARS CAROLINAS

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along the Carolina coasts as Hurricane Florence, now a life-threatening, category 4 storm, approaches land. The storm is expected to make landfall late Thursday and into Friday, causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage. The intense storm is already causing dangerous surf and rip currents along the East Coast.

Kennebec River

4. KENNEBECK RIVER ON FIRE

Selectmen in Skowhegan are considering a proposed public art project that would place metal sculptures around a brazier of fire on the river. The "Kennebec On Fire" exhibit would be similar to one in Rhode Island.

A customer takes a picture of the new iPhone X at an Apple Store on November 3, 2017 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

5. APPLE PRODUCT SPECIAL EVENT

Apple will hold a special event Wednesday morning at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. Apple will likely unveil its latest version of the iPhone, although no one is entirely sure what Apple may announce. The event will also be available to live stream.

