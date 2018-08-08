(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

1. ASBESTOS FOUND IN PLAYSKOOL BRAND CRAYONS

A research group says it found trace amounts of asbestos in Playskool brand crayons. Asbestos can lead to cancer if it is inhaled or injested. The crayons are sold at Dollar Tree stores and on Amazon's website. The company has not issued a recall but says it is investigating.

2. PINE TREE RECOVERY CENTER OPENS WEDNESDAY

The Pine Tree Recovery Center opens its doors to the community Wednesday. The medically-staffed facility offers 22 beds to help those suffering from addiction detox from alcohol and drugs. Patients are treated for up to 8 days, then evaluated and directed to outside care.

3. SOUTH PORTLAND MEDICAL POT PUBLIC MEETING

The South Portland planning board is taking comments from the public Wednesday night on the issue of bringing medical marijuana businesses to the city. The city council has already approved zoning and licensing ordinances.

4. NFL MALE CHEERLEADERS

Two NFL teams are allowing male cheerleaders for the first time in the league's history. The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints say it's a step towards gender equality.

5. "EIGHTH GRADE" FILM DEFIES RATINGS RESTRICTION WEDNESDAY

"Eighth Grade," the coming of age film aimed at middle-schoolers is out in theaters right now. But with an "R" rating, no one under 18 is allowed to see it in a theater without a parent. So on Wednesday evening select theaters around the country, including in Portland, Maine will drop the age restriction and allow anyone of any age to see "Eighth Grade" for free.

