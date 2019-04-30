PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

2. MAINE LAWMAKERS OPPOSE TITLE X GAG RULE

Maine Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden are working to permanently remove the Title-X gag rule, a Trump Administration policy set to take effect this week. Title-X was enacted in 1970 to help people gain access to preventive reproductive health care. The gag rule restricts health clinics from referring patients to abortion providers. The gag rule was first implemented by President Ronald Reagan, then repealed under President Bill Clinton.

3. AUGUSTA CITY CENTER HACKERS DEMANDED RANSOM

Augusta officials say whoever was responsible for the April 18, 2019 cyber-attack that shut down the City Center computer network demanded more than $100,000 in ransom. The cyber-attack closed down city offices for two days and is still under investigation. The city manager says there was never any discussion over paying the ransom.

4. DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROSENSTEIN RESIGNS

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein handed his resignation letter to President Trump Monday. Rosenstein, nominated by President Trump in February of 2017, had said he would leave once Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report was completed. Rosenstein's last day will be May 11, 2019.

5. FIRST SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MODEL IN A HIJAB

Somali-American model Halima Aden is the first woman to wear a burkini and hijab for Sports Illustrated's new swimsuit edition. The magazine's editors say beauty has no boundaries, and Aden's work for good is an inspiration.