1. STAGNANT JOB GROWTH IN MAINE THROUGH 2026

The Maine Department of Labor in a new report predicts the state will see fewer than 100 new jobs created through the end of 2026. The report shows large growth in fields like health care, but several other fields are expected to suffer almost as much loss.

2. NASCAR CEO ARRESTED FOR DWI, DRUG POSSESSION

Police in Sag Harbor, New York say NASCAR CEO Brian France was arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated and possession of oxycodone pills. France, who was released Monday, apologized and said in a statement he would be taking a leave of absence effective immediately.

3. MENDOCINO COMPLEX FIRE BURNS ACRES EQUAL TO SIZE OF LOS ANGELES

Officials are calling the Mendocino Complex Fire burning north of San Francisco the largest wildfire in that state's history. The fire is the result of the merging of two wildfires a week ago. The wildfire has destroyed nearly 283,000 acres of land, roughly the equivalent of the size of Los Angeles. 75 homes have so far been destroyed and thousands have been evacuated from the area.

4. GATES TESTIFIES HE AND MANAFORT WERE PARTNERS IN CRIME.

Rick Gates, the former business partner of Paul Manafort who is on trial for fraud, is expected to take the stand again Tuesday. On Monday, Gates testified he and Manafort conspired to falsify tax returns and hide millions of dollars from the IRS in foreign banks. Gates also admitted to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Manafort himself. Paul Manafort is the former campaign chairman for President Trump.

5. MAINE POLICE AND COMMUNITIES COME TOGETHER FOR "NATIONAL NIGHT OUT"

Tuesday evening police departments around the state will take part in the annual, national community-building campaign, "National Night Out." Neighborhoods across the country host block parties, parades, cookouts, and other events to promote partnerships and camaraderie with local police to help make neighborhoods safer.

