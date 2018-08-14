(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

1. ROCKLAND COUNCIL VOTES TO LIMIT CRUISE SHIPS

The Rockland City Council has voted to limit the number of cruise ships allowed to dock at Rockland Harbor at any one time. Only two ships each with up to 500 passengers will be allowed at a time. Ships with more than 500 passengers will only be permitted in September and October.

2. MAINE ABSENTEE BALLOTS NOW AVAILABLE

Absentee ballots for the November election in Maine are now available online. Any registered voter in the state can cast an absentee vote either by mail or in person at a town hall prior to election day. Information is available at the secretary of state's website, www.maine.gov.

3. NEW MEXICO CHILD ABUSE SUSPECTS OUT ON SIGNATURE BONDS

The five people accused of child abuse at a New Mexico compound have been granted by a judge a kind of bond that allows them to get out of jail without paying money. Authorities say the five suspects were training children to carry out school shootings. A judge determined the suspects were no danger to the community following testimony and evidence presented by prosecutors.

4. VERMONT TEEN RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR

14-year-old Ethan Sonneborn is among the three other democrats on the ballot for governor of Vermont. The Vermont constitution doesn't have an age requirement for running for governor other than having lived in the state at least four years before the election.

5. SOUTH PORTLAND ROAD CONSTRUCTION TUESDAY

Crews are working to repair a water main in South Portland Tuesday at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cottage Road, near Red's Dairy Freeze. Expect road closures and delays through the morning and evening commute.

