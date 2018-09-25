(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. PORTLAND POLICE SEARCHING FOR STABBER

Portland Police are looking for a man who stabbed a woman in Congress Square Park Sunday night. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released. The stabber is described as a white man, 45-65-years old, about six-feet tall with gray beard and gray or partially gray hair.

2. SCARBOROUGH TO DECIDE ON DEVELOPER TAX BREAKS

Scarborough officials are taking public comment Tuesday and Wednesday on a proposed tax break for developers building at Scarborough Downs. The tax break would return up to $75 million to the developers over 30 years.

3. JUDGE TO SENTENCE BILL COSBY TUESDAY

A Pennsylvania judge will sentence Bill Cosby Tuesday after the former comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. Though the maximum sentence Cosby faces is 30 years in prison, the prosecution is asking for a 5 to 10-year sentence.

4. THIRD WOMAN COMES FORWARD TO ACCUSE KAVANAUGH

A third woman came forward Monday to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh maintains his innocence and says he will not withdraw himself from consideration. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Kavanaugh and his first accuser at a hearing on Thursday.

5. FESTIVAL BOARD SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON SEA GODDESS

The Rockland Lobster Festival Board is taking public comments Tuesday evening on proposed changes to the Sea Goddess application guidelines, vetting process, and contest judging rules. The 2018 Sea Goddess Pageant winner, Taylor Hamlin, resigned after photos of her holding a marijuana joint turned up on social media.

