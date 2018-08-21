(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day, and join us on the Morning Report for a reveal of the new Maine Mariners' mascot!

The logo of Microsoft, August 7, 2018. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

SAJJAD HUSSAIN

1. MICROSOFT DISCOVERS RUSSIANS HACKING U.S. POLITICAL INSTITUTIONS

Microsoft revealed Tuesday it uncovered and took down fake versions of six websites, including some dealing with public policy and the U.S. Senate. The sites were meant to enable hackers to secretly access the computers of visitors. Microsoft says the operation was done by a group publicly linked to a Russian intelligence agency and that group actively interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins joins a group of 13 senators sending a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the practice of separating families who illegally enter the U.S.

2. SENATOR SUSAN COLLINS MEETS SUPREME COURT NOMINEE TUESDAY

Republican Senator Susan Collins will meet Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday. Senator Collins, who has not yet backed the candidate, is regarded as a swing vote in Kavanaugh's appointment to the nation's highest court.

3. MAN KILLED BY POLICE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE WANTED ON WARRANTS

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says Douglas Heath had been wanted on multiple warrants, including narcotics trafficking and evading Maine State Police when he was killed in a gun battle with police on Monday. No police were injured.

Thomas and Shannon Bard are accused of writing more than $19,000 in bad checks to Bow Street Distributing, a Freeport wine, beer and spirits merchant that sells liquor to restaurants and also operates retail stores. (Ctsy Portland Press Herald)

Portland Press Herald

4. ZAPOTECA CO-OWNER PLEADS GUILTY FOR BAD CHECKS

Thomas Bard, the former co-owner of Portland restaurant, Zapoteca, pleaded guilty Monday to writing bad checks. Bard accepted a plea deal in exchange for paying more than $10,000 in restitution and a $1,000 fine. Bard also spent two days in jail for a bail violation. Shannon Bard's charges will be dropped if she stays out of trouble for three months.

Camila Cabello attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

5. CAMILA CABELLO WINS VMA'S ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello won Artist of the Year and Best Video at Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards. Ariana Grande won Best Pop Song and Post Malone won for Song of the Year. The show also featured a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

