(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

It is northern summer on Mars and clouds are very common over the famous Tharsis volcanoes during the afternoon. Mars Global Surveyor Orbiter. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)

Universal History Archive

1. MARS CLOSEST TO EARTH IN 15 YEARS

The planet Mars will come to within 35.8 million miles of Earth Tuesday. You'll be able to see it in the night sky until early August as an unusually bright point with a reddish hue. Mars and Earth were the closest in 2003 at only 34.6 million miles apart. That was the closest in 60,000 years.

►Could humans live on Mars? 'Absolutely,' NASA expert says

4 July 2018, Prietzen, Germany: Two raccoons are on the lookout upon a fence in the early evening. Photo: Paul Zinken/dpa (Photo by Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance

2. AIRDROP OF RABIES VACCINE IN RURAL MAINE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is assisting Maine officials in an effort to stop the spread of rabies in the state by airdropping more than 350,000 bait packets of rabies vaccine into rural wooded areas. Officials will also distribute vaccine baits by car in populated areas. The state has seen 42 cases of animal rabies this year spread out across 13 counties.

►Fourth rabid animal case in Maine, police warn rabies appear to be 'widespread'

Silhouette Girl Enjoying Amidst Fountain At Park

Rosley Majid / EyeEm

3. FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH CLOSER THAN EVER

University of Alabama researchers have found a way to actually reverse wrinkles and hair loss via a lotion that activates a gene in mitochondrial DNA. The process is still undergoing testing on mice. Human trials are expected in 4 or 5 years.

Blood Donation Concept

Evgeny Terentev

4. RED CROSS OFFERING AMAZON GIFT CARDS FOR BLOOD

The American Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards for any blood donations between now and August 30, 2018. Summer is usually a slow time for blood donations but the incentive is to cover an emergency need for blood right now.

►Emergency blood shortage: Donate blood. Get an Amazon gift card

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 06: Beyonce Knowles performs on stage during the "On the Run II" tour opener at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

Kevin Mazur

5. BEYONCE HAS FULL CONTROL OF VOGUE COVER

"Vogue" Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is giving Beyonce full control over the cover content, inside photos and captions for the upcoming September issue of the magazine. Beyonce also reportedly hired the first black photographer to shoot the cover photo in the publication's 126 year history.

© NEWS CENTER Maine