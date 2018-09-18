(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. EMMC NURSES REACH TENTATIVE CONTRACT AGREEMENT

The Maine State Nurses Association says nurses at Eastern Maine Medical Center reached a tentative three-year contract agreement Monday. The union says the contract for the more than 800 nurses at EMMC includes salary and benefit increases, as well as merit-based staffing.

2. SOUTH PORTLAND COUNCILOR RESIGNS

South Portland City Councilor Adrian Dowling abruptly resigned Saturday without explanation only 10 months into his three-year term. Dowling recently came under fire for a tense public discussion over the city attorney's performance. The date of a special election to replace Dowling will be decided in October.

3. FEMA PUSHES BACK ALERT TEST

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is rescheduling the cellphone "Presidential Alert" system test originally scheduled for Thursday. FEMA officials say their attention is instead focused on the impact of Hurricane Florence. The test will instead occur on October 3, 2018.

4. FBI CAMPAIGN FIGHTS SCHOOL THREAT HOAXES

The FBI is hosting a news conference on Tuesday to launch a public awareness campaign designed to fight school threat hoaxes and inform the public of the consequences of hoax threats. The FBI will also officially launch the social media hashtag, #thinkbeforeyoupost.

5. AMAZON ORIGINAL COMEDY SHOW MAKES EMMY HISTORY

The Amazon show, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," was awarded the first comedy Emmy for a streaming series on Monday. The HBO series "Game of Thrones" won for best drama. John Oliver won best variety talk show for "Last Week Tonight," and Clair Foy of "The Crown" and Matthew Rhys of "The Americans" won Emmys for best acting in a drama.

