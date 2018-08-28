(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. RECALL OF CHILDREN'S ADVIL

The manufacturer is recalling Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavor in the 4 oz. bottle. The dosage cup that comes with the medication is marked in teaspoons, but the label instructions are in milliliters, posing a serious overdose risk.

2. WEST NILE VIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN MAINE

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus in a patient from Cumberland County. Officials say the virus was likely contracted out of state. West Nile Virus is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes.

3. GOVERNOR LEPAGE RETURNS HOME AFTER HOSPITAL STAY

Governor Paul LePage is back at the Blaine House in Augusta after being hospitalized over the weekend. Governor LePage reportedly experienced "discomfort" while visiting Canada, though officials have not released the governor's symptoms.

4. MAINE ATTORNEY GENERAL THREATENS LEPAGE WITH LAWSUIT

Maine Attorney General Janet Mills is threatening the LePage Administration with a lawsuit over $5 million dollars owed to her office. The money has already been approved by the legislature to pay the attorney general's office for services rendered to state offices and Mills says the governor is purposely withholding the money. LePage blames the attorney general's office billing system and says he wants to see invoices first.

5. WINTHROP HIRES FORMER SCARBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

The Winthrop School Committee has hired former Scarborough High School Principal David Creech. Creech abruptly resigned last February, and later said the district superintendent, Julie Kukenberger, forced him out and would not let him rescind his resignation. The controversy led to a recall vote that removed 3 members of the Scarborough School Board. David Creech will serve as the Winthrop High School principal for one year.

