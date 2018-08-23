(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day, and join us on the Morning Report for a reveal of the new Maine Mariners' mascot!

1. TWO INJURED IN PITTSFIELD PLANE CRASH

A small plane enroute to Bangor crashed in the treeline near the Sebastacook River in Pittsfield Wednesday night. Maine State Police say the pilot has some kind of trouble and tried to make an emergency landing at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport. The pilot and a passenger were injured and taken to the hospital. Federal investigators are expected on the scene Thursday morning.

2. FOUR RESCUED FROM RIPTIDES IN BIDDEFORD

Rough surf at Biddeford's Fortune's Rock Beach led to lifeguards rescuing two women and two children from a rip current on Wednesday. All four were taken to the hospital.

3. OHIO STATE SUSPENDS HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer is suspended for the first three games of the season after an investigation into Meyer's knowledge and handling of alleged domestic violence involving one of his assistant coaches. The university board of trustees also suspended the school's athletic director for 17 days without pay.

4. HAWAII BRACES FOR LARGEST HURRICANE IN MORE THAN 25 YEARS

Hawaiians are bracing for Hurricane Lane, a category 4 storm with 145 mph sustained winds. The storm is already dumping as much as 8 inches of rain on the main island. The hurricane is expected to pass very closely to Hawaii, if not make landfall directly, Thursday through Friday.

5. AMERICAN FOLK FESTIVAL BEGINS FRIDAY IN BANGOR

The annual American Folk Festival opens at the Bangor waterfront Friday, and runs through Sunday, August 26, 2018. The festival is a celebration of music, food, and more from all over the world. The festival is expected to attract about 90,000 visitors over the course of three days.

