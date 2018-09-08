(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

1. PENCE OUTLINES SPACE FORCE AT PENTAGON

Vice President Mike Pence will outline the Trump Administration's plans for the space force on Thursday at the Pentagon. The space force would be a separate branch of the military charged with defending American assets in space and would require congressional approval.

2. OCEAN STREET CLOSED DUE TO WATER MAIN BREAK

Ocean Street in South Portland is expected to stay closed at least through the Thursday morning commute while crews repair a broken water main. Police say the road may stay closed well into the day.

3. MOODY AND MILLS NECK AND NECK IN GOVERNOR'S RACE

A poll by Suffolk University in Boston shows Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills in a close race for the next governor of Maine. In the poll asking 500 registered Maine voters who they would pick or who they favored, 39% chose Moody and 38.8% chose Mills.

4. TOO MUCH SCREEN TIME MAKING KIDS OBESE

The American Heart Association is warning that too much sedentary behavior is a risk in developing obesity in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for children under 2, an hour or less for kids 2-5-years-old, and at parent's discretion after age 6.

5. RICE KRISPIES TREATS WITH MESSAGES IN BRAILLE

Rice Krispies Treats are now available with braille stickers and recordable audio boxes with which to share messages for kids who are blind or visually impaired.

