1. NECCO PLANT SHUTS DOWN THIS WEEK

Round Hill Investments, LLC, the company which bought the Necco plant in a bankruptcy auction in May abruptly announced it will close the plant this week, leaving more than 200 employees without a job. Round Hill sold Necco to another company, but there are no plans to resume production at the Massachusetts plant.

2. UNDERGROUND LAKE FOUND ON MARS

Italy's space agency announced Wednesday it detected an underground lake on the planet Mars. Scientists say it is a huge lake of salty water buried deep inside the ground, and raises the possibility of harboring life in the form of microbes.

3. MAINE LOBSTER DAY

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King introduced a resolution Wednesday to designate September 25 every year as "Lobster Day." If passed, it would mark the day in honor of the importance of the lobster industry to Maine.

4. RIO DE JANEIRO'S CHRIST THE REDEEMER'S BEATING HEART

The famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro has the image of a beating heart projected on it to bring an awareness about heart health issues faced by people with diabetes. It is part of the "Movement to Survive" campaign.

5. "KARAOKE" MOST MISPRONOUNCED WORD

The University of California released a study that found the most mispronounced word is "karaoke." Most people pronounce it "care-ee-oh-key," but the proper way is actually "kah-rah-oh-kay." The word is Japanese and means "empty orchestra."

