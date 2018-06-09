(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

Raynold Labree III

1. MAN CHARGED IN LEWISTON STABBING

Raynold Labree III was arrested Wednesday for a stabbing on Knox Street in Lewiston. The male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Labree was charged with elevated aggravated assault.

2. BAR HARBOR MURDER SUSPECT PLEADS "NOT GUILTY"

Jalique Keene pleaded "not guilty" Wednesday to charges in connection with the rape and murder of Mikaela Conley in Bar Harbor in June. Conley was found dead near Connors Elementary School on June 2, 2018, a day after she was reported missing. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Keene dragging Conley towards the area where she was found.

PORTSMOUTH, NH - APRIL 27: The new I-95 bridge over the Piscataqua River at the ME and New Hampshire border is under construction, seen in an aerial view from Portsmouth, NH on April 27, 1972. (Photo by Joe Runci/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

3. YEARS OF DELAYS AHEAD FOR I-95 COMMUTERS

The Maine Department of Transportation is launching a three-year project beginning in the Spring of 2019 to resurface the six-lane Piscataqua River Bridge connecting Kittery and Portsmouth. The Maine Turnpike Authority will also begin construction of a new toll plaza in York, nine miles north of the bridge, at roughly the same time.

Larry Coben, who said he was a passenger on Emirates flight 203, shared this photo of ambulances approaching the plane on Sept. 5, 2018.

4. PLANE DELAYED AT JFK AFTER PASSENGERS REPORT SICKNESS

An Emirates flight from Dubai containing more than 500 passengers was quarantined on the runway at JFK Wednesday after passengers reported headaches, fever, and coughs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 100 passengers initially reported feeling sick. Most were cleared by health officials, but 10 people were taken to the hospital. The cause has not yet been confirmed.

Governor Paul LePage

5. LEPAGE SKIPPING OVERSEAS TRADE MISSION

Governor Paul LePage is staying home from an overseas trade mission on the orders of a doctor. Governor LePage was originally set to embark on a nine-day trip to help Maine companies drum up business in the U.K. and Ireland; the delegation of administration officials will proceed without the governor. LePage was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue in August.

