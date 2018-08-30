(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

Governor Paul LePage

1. JUDGE DENIES LEPAGE MOTION TO DISMISS ACLU LAWSUIT

A federal judge on Wednesday denied a motion by Governor Paul LePage to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two Maine women who claim they were blocked from the governor's official government Facebook page after making critical comments. The suit alleges that by blocking them, LePage is violating their First Amendment right to free speech without government censorship.

2. ANTOINNE BETHEA FOUND NOT GUILTY OF MURDER

A jury on Wednesday found Antoinne Bethea not guilty of murder in the shooting death of Terrance Durel Sr., but guilty of manslaughter. Bethea's attorney argued the shooting in Bangor in 2017 was in self-defense and the gun went off only because Durel's brother tried to wrestle the gun away from Bethea.

WISCASSETT, ME - JANUARY 12: Shawna Gatto with her lawyer Philip Cohen, pleaded not guilty to a charge of depraved murder in connection with the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer)

3. WISCASSET WOMAN ASKS COURT TO SUPPRESS STATEMENTS IN MURDER CASE

Shawna Gatto, accused of murdering 4-year-old Kendall Chick, will appear in court Thursday to ask the court to throw out statements she made to police on the grounds she had already requested a lawyer and was not properly informed of her Miranda rights. Gatto, who has been in jail since her arrest in December, has pleaded not guilty to depraved indifference murder.

Thinkstock

4. VIRGINIA SCHOOL PAYS $13,000 TO KEEP STUDENTS OFF PHONES

The Roanoke School Board in Virginia is spending more than $13,000 in a pilot program that uses small, lockable pouches to keep students off their cell phones during math class. The pouches, which cost about $19 each, lock magnetically and can only be opened when a teacher unlocks them with a separate device. A school official says the pouches are becoming popular nationwide.

5. PETA WANTS A MEMORIAL TO HONOR SLAIN LOBSTERS

PETA asked permission from the Maine Department of Transportation to build a 5-foot monument to memorialize the lobsters killed when a truck rolled over on August 22, 2018. About 7,000 pounds of live lobsters were scattered on Route 1 in Brunswick in the crash. The memorial would include a plea to "Try Vegan" in the hopes of preventing future lobster suffering.

