Sen. Angus King kicked off his re-election for U.S. Senate in Brunswick Thurday, May 31.

1. ANGUS KING SAYS NO TO KAVANAUGH

Senator Angus King announced Wednesday that he will vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. Senator King said he had concerns about Kavanaugh's stance on reproductive rights, health care, the environment, and limits to presidential power.

Ranked choice ballot

2. MAINE LAWMAKERS TO VOTE ON LEPAGE'S FINAL VETO

The Maine Legislature will convene in Augusta on Thursday to vote on an emergency funding bill vetoed two weeks ago by Governor Paul LePage, who called it "shifty financing." The $334,000 in funding was meant to pay the extra costs of printing ranked choice ballots for November.

Police car on the street at night

3. SHOOTING RAMPAGE IN CALIFORNIA LEAVES SIX DEAD

Six people are dead, including the alleged shooter, in a string of shootings across Bakersfield, California Wednesday afternoon. The alleged shooter later hijacked a car with a woman and child inside and drove a short distance before fatally shooting himself. The woman and child were not harmed. Police say they believe the victims were connected.

In this satellite image provided by U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018.

4. HURRICANE FLORENCE DOWNGRADED BUT REMAINS VERY DANGEROUS

More than a million people are evacuating from the Carolina coast as Hurricane Florence, now a category 2 storm, edges closer to landfall. Though downgraded, the massive storm is expected to cause catastrophic flooding inland as well as at the coast. Georgia's governor has also declared a state of emergency as forecasts warn that the storm may turn southwest.

5. MAINE HIGH SURF ADVISORY

The effects of Hurricane Florence are being felt as far north as Maine with a high surf advisory in effect until 12 a.m. EDT Friday. A surf height of 5-6 feet is expected with long period swell, increasing the likelihood of dangerous rip currents. The advisory affects the coast of New Hampshire, and the Midcoast and southwest coast of Maine.

