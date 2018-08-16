(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day, and join us on the Morning Report for a reveal of the new Maine Mariners' mascot!

A picture taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US multinational technology company Google displayed on computers' screens.

1. GOOGLE REFUSES FBI DEMAND FOR PORTLAND, MAINE USERS'S INFO

Google refused to comply with a court-ordered search warrant demanding the location data from all users in range of two or more robberies in Portland, within a half hour of the crimes. The warrant was issued in a case of serial robberies in the area, for which Travis Card has since pleaded guilty.

2. WEED KILLER FOUND IN POPULAR BREAKFAST CEREALS

A non-profit environmental group has found traces of the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weed killer in all but 2 of the 45 breakfast products made with oats it tested. Though Monsanto says the amount of glyphosate found in the products is below the EPA's limit, the environmental group says the amount is higher than what is safe for children.

Green crab

3. INVASIVE GREEN CRABS ARE GOOD EATIN'

Scientists are trying to convince Maine fishermen and restaurants to try green crabs. The species of crab are destructive to clam beds and the coast. A more aggressive species of green crab are also now migrating from Canada. The price for the soft shell crabs has run as high as $20 per pound.

4. MAN BITTEN BY SHARK IN MASSACHUSETTS

The assistant harbormaster in Truro, Massachusetts says a man standing in the water just 30 yards off shore near Long Nook Beach in Cape Cod was bitten by a shark and airlifted to a hospital Wednesday. This is the first shark attack off the Massachusetts coast in 6 years.

5. COFFEE CAN HELP YOUR WORKOUT... IF YOU HAVE A FAST METABOLISM

A study from Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found that coffee will boost your performance during your workout, but only if you already have a fast metabolism. The study tracked the workout of a control group given either two cups of coffee, one cup of coffee, or a placebo.

