1. GET A DQ BLIZZARD FOR THE BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Buy any size or flavor Blizzard treat Thursday at participating locations in Maine and Dairy Queen will donate $1 or more to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which includes the Barbara Bush Children's hospital in Portland and the EMHS Foundation. Click on the link to the story below to find participating locations.

2. BECOME A BANGOR POLICE OFFICER

The third largest police department in Maine is looking to fill 7 positions, with plenty of opportunities for overtime in a "family" environment. Bangor Police Department officials say officers have left to retire, relocate, or pursue new careers.

3. NO "ADDED SUGAR" ON MAPLE SYRUP LABELS

The U.S. Senate passed an amendment to work around a proposed FDA requirement that would require maple and honey food products to have an "added sugar" label, even when sugar isn't added to the product. The confusing labeling proposal was meant to inform consumers the food would add sugar to their diet. The amendment was written by Senator Susan Collins and co-sponsored by Senator Angus King.

4. PARENTS PAYING TO TUTOR KIDS ON FORTNITE VIDEO GAME

The Wall Street Journal reports more than 1,400 parents have since March hired professional coaches to teach their kids to play the online video shooter game "Fortnite." The parents hope to give their kids an edge in growing up to become professional gamers. Players competing in "eSports" earn salaries and prizes ranging from tens of thousands to millions of dollars a year.

5. CMP UPGRADES SMART METER SYSTEM

Central Maine Power announced it is making its smart meter network less vulnerable to power outages by wiring key devices with backup generators, and increasing the number of mobile generators available during outages. CMP officials say the upgrades are a result of lessons learned from the October 2017 storm that knocked out power to more than 450,000 customers.

