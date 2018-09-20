(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. FIREFIGHTERS FROM 20+ TOWNS BATTLE CORINTH MILL FIRE

Route 15 in Corinth was shut down Wednesday as crews from more than 20 fire departments fought a fire at the Corinth Wood Pellets manufacturing facility on Hob Road. Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon was taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported. Crews were still on the scene as of early Thursday morning.

2. UMAINE ORONO WARNS OF MAN FOLLOWING FEMALE STUDENTS

University of Maine Police warned students Wednesday of reports that a man talked to and followed female students on the Orono campus. The man is only described as middle-aged with a muscular build.

3. PENNSYLVANIA MAN ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS PARENTS IN NURSING HOME

Chester County Police in Pennsylvania are searching for Bruce Rogal, who they say shot and killed his parents Wednesday at the Bellingham Senior Retirement Community. Police believe Rogal's divorce was also finalized Wednesday and that he shot at his ex-wife's home earlier in the day.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

4. HEARING STILL SET FOR KAVANAUGH SEX ASSAULT ACCUSATION

The Senate Judiciary Committee will still hold a hearing Monday morning over the accusations of sexual assault by Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The woman accusing Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, wants a full FBI investigation of her allegations before any hearing.

Charlotte Gill (center) owns the lobster pound and is holding the plastic container where she experiments with getting lobsters high so they will have a more "humane death."

5. PRE-BAKED LOBSTERS HAPPIER AND TASTIER

The owner of Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor offers the option to get lobsters high on marijuana before cooking them. Charlotte Gill says not only is this a more humane way of treating the lobsters, but the lobsters soothed by pot before death are more delicious.

