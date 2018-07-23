(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day:

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE FROM 4:30 TO 7 A.M.

Craig Melvin and Al Roker join the Morning Report on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

1. THE TODAY SHOW COMES TO MAINE

Craig Melvin and Al Roker are on the road, taking a Winnebago north, where they will join Lee Nelson and Todd Gutner live from Georgetown, Maine on the Morning Report Tuesday. We'll treat them to fun and games, and show them the proper way to dig into some Maine lobstah.

Group of fit seniors on treadmills working out in gym

Westend61

2. YOUR GYM MEMBERSHIP COULD BECOME A TAX BREAK

Congressional lawmakers are advancing a bill that would make exercise classes and gym memberships qualify as medical expenses for tax breaks. The potential measure would allow a $500 tax break for individuals, and $1,000 for heads of households and couples who file joint returns.

3. JOBS COMING TO FRONT STREET SHIPYARD IN BELFAST, MAINE

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration awarded Front Street Shipyard in Belfast a more than $660,000 grant to build a new warehouse and install new machinery. The shipyard presidents says he is also planning to add about 40 skilled employees to the workforce.

►Belfast-based shipyard to add jobs, expand product outside of boats

Ritz Bits cheese crackers

Geri Lavrov

4. RITZ CRACKERS RECALL FOR POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

Several Ritz Crackers products are being recalled because of a potential salmonella contamination. No one has so far reported any illnesses in connection with the products, but the company says they are taking precautions. For a complete list of affected products, you can find a link to the company's press release on the Ritz Crackers home page here.

►Some Ritz Crackers products recalled due to salmonella risk

WELLS, ME - AUGUST 17: Peter McArdle, an Amtrak train host, takes in the views from the 1955 dome observation car on a northbound Downeaster train. (Photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Portland Press Herald

5. AMTRAK DOWNEASTER OFFERING 1950'S ERA DOMED RAILCAR RIDE

The Downeaster train will begin offering four daily trips beginning August 11, 2018 using the Amtrak Great Dome rail car, which features an upper level with windows on all sides, giving riders a beautiful view on the route from Boston to Brunswick. Seats are available at no extra cost, but are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The Great Dome rail car is available through September 23, 2018.

►1950s Amtrak dome railcar with all-windows top level returns

© NEWS CENTER Maine