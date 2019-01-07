PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY WARM TODAY

2. POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING IN LEWISTON

Lewiston Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near 97 Birch Street. Officers responding to reports of shots fired at the location found people running from the scene and spent shell casings. Two men later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police have not identified either man, nor have any arrests been made. Police say there is no danger to the public.

3. MTA WARNS TRAVELERS OF BUSY JULY 4TH

The Maine Turnpike Authority is expecting a 1.3% increase in traffic over last year's July 4th travel week. The busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday and Friday, the days before and after the holiday. The MTA is also urging drivers to be aware of road construction delays, especially in the southern part of the state.

4. HORFORD LEAVES CELTS, SIGNS WITH RIVAL

Boston Celtics' Al Horford in action during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Al Horford declined a $30 million player option with Boston to become a free agent, and has agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The five-time all star will sign a deal worth $109 million, with a guarantee of $97 million.

5. FORT WILLIAMS PREMIUM PARKING NOW IN EFFECT

Bird's eye view of the finish at Fort Williams Park (2011)

Starting today, non-residents of Cape Elizabeth will have to pay $2 an hour, or $10 a day, to park in premium parking spots closest to the lighthouse. The fees last until October. Parking areas in the back of the park are free during tourist season, and all parking is free from November through April.