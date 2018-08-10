(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

Westra with her husband Jay Westra who says this has been the hardest thing he's ever had to deal with in his life.

1. KRISTIN WESTRA'S BODY IDENTIFIED

An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning on the body found October 5, 2018 in a wooded area between Gray Road and Lufkin Road in North Yarmouth. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the deceased to be missing teacher Kristin Westra of North Yarmouth. They concluded the manner of death was suicide.

2. CORPORAL COLE MEMORIAL BRIDGE IN NORRIDGEWOCK

A bridge in Norridgewock is now named after the late deputy, Corporal Eugene Cole. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday at the bridge on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 4, 2018 (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

3. KAVANAUGH CONFIRMED TO THE U.S. SUPREME COURT

Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday after the Senate voted in favor of his confirmation, 50-48. That is the smallest Senate margin since Stanley Matthews was confirmed back in 1881.

4. TWENTY KILLED IN NEW YORK LIMO CRASH

The National Transportation and Safety Board says that 20 people are dead after a limousine went through a crossing junction and crashed into a car in a restaurant parking lot. The accident happened on Saturday afternoon in upstate New York.

5. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO VISITS NORTH KOREA

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea Sunday as both nations work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The visit marked Secretary Pompeo's fourth visit to the Asian country.

