1. WOMAN FATALLY STABBED IN FRONT OF CHILDREN IN LEWISTON

Lewiston Police have arrested the man accused of stabbing Kimberly Dobbie outside a laundromat on Sabattus Street Sunday morning. Dobbie later died at Central Maine Medical Center. Dobbie's two young children, who witnessed the attack, were not harmed.

2. MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HAMPDEN WOMAN APPEARS IN COURT

Maine State Police arrested Philip Clark of Hampden over the weekend in connection to the shooting death of his sister-in-law, Renee Clark. Renee Clark's request for a protection order against Philip Clark was denied in February. Clark was living with Renee and her husband at the time of the shooting.

3. CRIMINAL CHECK AND FINGERPRINTING FOR MAINE CHILD CARE WORKERS

A new law goes into effect in 90 days that will require employees of Maine child care agencies to undergo criminal background checks and fingerprinting. The law was originally vetoed by Governor LePage but overridden in the Maine Legislature's current special session.

4. SOPO ENDORSES REVISED AIR BNB RULES

The South Portland Planning Board has voted to restore controversial language to regulations that the city council had removed. The clause to be restored clearly states any property use not listed in the zoning ordinance is not allowed. The city council will vote on the revision Tuesday.

5. AMAZON PRIME DAY MONDAY

The fourth annual Prime Day for Amazon subscribers begins Monday at 3 p.m. and runs for 36 hours. Subscribers to Amazon's Prime service can get special deals and savings as well as discounts at Whole Foods stores. If you don't have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a year or 30-day free trial.

