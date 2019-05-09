1. DORIAN VICTIMS IN NEED OF HELP

While Maine will mostly just get hit with some rain, folks down south are in need of some serious help and supplies.

They're looking for items from food to batteries, cleaning supplies and hygiene items.

They're also accepting monetary donations through an account with Camden National Bank.

You can find more information and a full list of recommended supplies at GMFD.org.



2. ASYLUM SEEKERS DONATIONS DECISION

The Portland city council has voted unanimously to move donations for asylum seekers to the city's Health and Human Services budget.

Earlier this summer, about 400 people seeking asylum came to Portland.

donations to help them poured in from across the state, totaling roughly $870,000.

They are expected to post to their website exactly how the funds will be dispersed.

3. REP. JARED GOLDEN REMAINS NEUTRAL ON SENATE RACE

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden says he will remain neutral in next year's senate race. Golden says he respects Republican Senator Susan Collins and Maine House Speaker, Democrat Sara Gideon, who is hoping to unseat Collins. Golden says he wants to preserve personal relationships that are important to serving Maine in Washington.



4. IT'S NATIONAL CHEESE PIZZA DAY!

(Credit: Getty Images)

How do you like your pizza?



5. HURRICANE DORIAN TO BRUSH MAINE THIS WEEKEND

The center and core of Dorian will stay well south of New England, but our friends in the Canadian Maritimes may take a direct hit over the weekend.



