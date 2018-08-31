(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. ATTORNEY SAYS JOHN WILLIAMS WAS BEATEN BY POLICE

An attorney for John Williams claims Williams was beaten by police at the time of his arrest to the point of defecating on himself. Williams is charged for the April shooting death of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eugene Cole.

2. MAINE REAL ID COMPLIANCE DEADLINE OCTOBER 11-TH

Maine has until October 11-th to comply with the Real ID Act passed by Congress more than a decade ago. After October 11, 2018, Maine Driver's Licenses and state IDs will no longer be valid to pass through TSA screening or to enter federal buildings. The Maine secretary of state has applied to extend the deadline.

3. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED FOR BOSTON GLOBE THREAT

Federal officials say Robert Chain of Southern California was arrested after making more than a dozen phone calls to the Boston Globe threatening physical violence against employees. Officials say Chain called the newspaper quote, "The enemy of the people." At the time of his arrest in California, federal officials say Chain had 20 guns in his home.

4. KAEPERNICK GRIEVANCE TO GO TO TRIAL

An arbitrator has denied the NFL's attempt to dismiss Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the league. Kaepernick accused NFL owners of colluding to keep him from signing with a team because he began the protests in which players kneel during the National Anthem.

5. NO MEMORIAL FOR SLAIN LOBSTERS

The Maine Department of Transportation Thursday denied PETA's request to construct a tombstone near the site of a recent crash on Route 1 in Brunswick in which thousands of pounds of lobsters were killed. The crash happened on a controlled-access highway, which is prohibited from having signs.

