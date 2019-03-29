PORTLAND, Maine — CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MORNING REPORT LIVE 4:30 TO 7 a.m.

1. MILD TODAY WITH CLOUDS AND A CHANCE OF RAIN

2. PORTLAND POLICE INVESTIGATE BAYSIDE STABBING

Portland Police are on the lookout for a person involved in a stabbing Thursday in the Bayside neighborhood. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

3. WORRIES IN KITTERY OVER WATER TREATMENT CHEMICAL

Residents in Kittery are concerned a disinfectant used in water treatment plants is a potential health hazard, especially for those with some existing conditions. The disinfectant, a mix of chlorine and ammonia called chloramine, is considered safe and effective by the EPA.

4. BANGOR SCHOOL OFFICIALS REVIEWING THREAT PROTOCOLS

Administrators in the Bangor school district are reviewing how they respond and communicate with parents during a potential threat to student safety. Some parents complained that the the lack of clear communication from school officials during a lockdown on Wednesday threw them into a panic.

5. PROGRAM TO TURN GUNS INTO GARDEN TOOLS

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition is working with police departments to repurpose unwanted firearms. Through a voluntary gun give-back program, firearms would be sent to a Colorado Springs company called RAWtools, transformed into garden tools, and returned to Maine. The gun give-back day is set for select police departments on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 am to 2 pm.