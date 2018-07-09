(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. SEVERE MAINE THUNDERSTORMS LEAVE THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER

Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 70 mph led to damage and power outages in parts of Maine Thursday. More than 10,000 people were still without power as of 5am Friday, according to Central Maine Power. Click here for current CMP outage information.

2. WINTHROP TEEN TO PLEAD GUILTY IN MURDER OF PARENTS

Andrew Balcer of Winthrop is expected to change his plea to guilty later in September for the 2016 Halloween murder of his parents. Balcer previously pleaded "not guilty" to an indictment charging him with the intentional murders of Antonio and Alice Balcer, and to aggravated cruelty to animals for the death of the family's dog.

3. JANET MILLS REPLACES CAMPAIGN MANAGER

Michael Ambler will no longer serve as the campaign manager for Janet Mills' run for Maine governor. Ambler was replaced by the former Maine Democratic Party director, Jeremy Kennedy. No reason has been given for Ambler's departure.

4. ENTREPRENEURS IN TALKS TO SAVE FORK FOOD LAB

A group of investors are in negotiations to take over the Fork Food Lab in Portland. The Lab is a shared commercial kitchen, often used as a test kitchen or to cook for events. The parent company previously announced it would close the Fork Food Lab by the end of September.

5. MAINE APPLE SUNDAY

Apple season kicks off with Maine Apple Sunday on September 9, 2018. Farms will celebrate across the state Sunday with events and open their orchards for apple picking. Maine produced more than 43 million pounds of apples from 84 orchards in 2017.

