1. PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NOW TIED AS LONGEST

The partial government shutdown over border wall funding is now tied as the longest shutdown in U.S. history. More than 800,000 federal workers are not getting a paycheck now as President Trump claims the border situation is a humanitarian and security crisis.

2. MILLS PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER CHOICE CRITICIZED

Gun rights supporters are unhappy with Governor Janet Mills' nomination of former Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck as the next public safety commissioner. Gun rights activists say Sauschuck was a supporter of several gun control proposals.

3. DEBATE OVER UNDEVELOPED MAINE NORTH WOODS

The Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Land Use Planning Commission are debating over what to do with more than 1 million acres of undeveloped land in the Maine North Woods. One side wants the land to remain in its pristine state, the other wants to develop it to help boost Maine's economy.

4. WISCONSIN TEEN MISSING FOR MONTHS FOUND SAFE

13-year-old Jayme Closs, missing since October 2018 when police found her parents murdered in their Wisconsin home, was found safe in a housing development 80 miles from her home. Police have a murder suspect in custody.

5. STARBUCKS INSTALLING NEEDLE DISPOSAL BOXES

Some Starbucks locations will install needle disposal boxes in restrooms after some employees repeatedly found uncapped needles and syringes. More than 3,700 Starbucks employees have signed a petition requesting the sharps boxes in high-risk areas.